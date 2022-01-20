Manohar Parrikar's son does not get BJP ticket from Panaji, party fields sitting MLA

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar has not been fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Panjim, a seat he has been keen to contest from.

BJP on Thursday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly election. Utpal Parrikar's name was on the list and BJP leaders said they were in talks with him but could not deny a ticket to a sitting MLA from the Panaji seat.

Manohar Parrikar, a stalwart of BJP in Goa, passed away in 2019. BJP has fielded Atanasio Monserrate 'Babush' from Panaji, a seat held by Parrikar for almost 25 years.

Monseratte said Parrikar was the "tallest leader" and the seat is again going to BJP.

"I cannot compare myself to late Manohar Parrikar. He was the tallest leader. He held the Panjim seat for the past 25 years. It was only during the by-election when people missed Parrikar, I was elected from the seat. I have high regard for Parrikar and his family. So the seat is now once again going to the BJP. We will work hard to ensure the margin of victory is the highest that BJP got from the seat," he told ANI.

Monseratte had joined BJP along with nine other Congress MLAs in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party will support Utapal Parrikar if he contests in Goa Assembly polls as an independent candidate.

"It is up to Utapal Parrikar whether to contest the Goa Assembly elections or not. His family has a huge contribution in establishing BJP in Goa. We will support him if he contests elections independently," Raut told ANI.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

