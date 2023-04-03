Mansukh Mandaviya meets JP Nadda regarding upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], April 3 : Union Minister and co-incharge of Karnataka, Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday called on BJP national president JP Nadda in Parliament regarding the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, sources said.

On Sunday, Mandaviya was in Karnataka and held a number of important orgsational meetings. He will share the feedback with Nadda, sources said.

Mandaviya, who has been made co in charge of the upcoming polls, has been holding several key orgsational meetings in the run-up to the state polls ever since he was appointed on the party post.

Bharatiya Janata Party which is currently in government in Karnataka is making all efforts to seek a repeat term. Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai is heading the party's campaign committee in the wake of the upcoming election. The election management committee is being convened by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

On March 29, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections. The polls for the 224 seat assembly is slated to take place on May 10 and the counting will take place on May 13.

