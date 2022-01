Many Punjab Cong MLAs, ministers accused of involvement in sand mining, transport, liquor mafias: Union Minister Som Prakash

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relative on Wednesday and seized Rs 10 crore cash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and BJP leader Som Prakash said that people of Punjab have long been accusing many Congress MLAs and ministers of involvement in sand mining, transport and alcohol mafias.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, "For the past five years, Congress was in power in Punjab. During this period, people of Punjab have accused MLAs and ministers of running sand mining, transport and alcohol mafias. So the raid of ED at Channi's relative's house is not wrong."

He further said, "Political leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have said that several Congress leaders must be caught because they are accused of being involved in sand mining, transport and liquor mafia."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey, a relative of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

( With inputs from ANI )

