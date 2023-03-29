Massive rally held in Manipur to demand NRC in state

Imphal (Mpur) [India], March 29 : Over thousands of women from three Ima Keithels (all-women-run markets), members of the six student bodies carried out a rally from Khwairamband Keithel towards the chief minister's secretariat demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mpur.

Various civil society orgzations, particularly student bodies, have been demanding the implementation of NRC in the state in the backdrop of an unchecked surge in the population of illegal immigrants in the state.

Furthering the demand, six student bodies - AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIM - held a demonstration in Imphal's Khwairamband Keithel, the business hub in the heart of the capital city.

The rally began from Khwairamband Keithel and was carried out towards Chief Minister's bungalow along Bir Tikendrajit Riad by carrying banners with slogans demanding the implementation of NRC in the State.

The protesters were, however, stopped by a strong team of Mpur Police near the traffic Island at Western Kangla gate from proceeding further.

The protesters confronted the police for some time but later returned back to Khwairambandh Keithel where they conducted a public meeting.

They also called for an effective mechsm to check the ever-increasing illegal immigrants that threatened the indigenous population of the state.

Speaking to the media a leader of the Khwairamband Keithel vendors said that the Keithel vendor women cannot stay silent when the students are out in the street demanding NRC to protect the future of Mampur.

"The outsiders have today control the market of the Khwairamband Keithel. The demand for NRC by the student bodies will be supported by the Khwairamband Keithel vendors' ladies. I demand the government to implement the NRC in Mpur immediately," she further said.

Mr Open, Coordinator and member of the student body while talking to the media said that they will continue to stage various forms of protest until the government implements the NRC in the state.

"Various illegal immigrants have started settling inside the reserved forest premises and at other forest areas of the state threatening the survival of the indigenous people of the state," he added.

Earlier on March 20, the representatives of seven student orgsations of Mpur, All Naga Students' Association Mpur (ANSAM), Mpuri Students' Federation (MSF), Democratic Students' Alliance of Mpur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students' Association (KSA), Students' Union of Kangicipak (SUK) and Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS) staged protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding implementation of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Mpur.

