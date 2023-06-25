"Matter of pride for country," says Sitharaman after Egypt confers highest state honour on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it is a matter of pride for the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Egypt's highest state honour, the Order of the Nile award, in Cairo.

This is the 13th such state honour that several countries have conferred upon PM Modi.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "During PM Modi's ongoing visit to Egypt, he has been conferred with Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest honour. Prime Minister has received 13 highest orders to date. It is a matter of pride for the country."

She also said that is great to note that Yoga is being popularized all over the world under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Around 135 nationalities gathered at the UN Headquarters lawns to perform Yoga along with PM Modi during his visit to the US. It is great to note that under Modi Ji's leadership, Yoga is being popularized all over the world," she said.

In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Egypt's Cairo.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt's Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

PM Modi on Sunday also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

PM Modi's Egypt visit comes as a reciprocal gesture following President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year.

The visit of President El-Sisi to India proved to be highly successful, culminating in both nations mutually agreeing to elevate their relations to the status of a strategic partnership.

