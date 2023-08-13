Mauganj becomes 53rd district of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Aug 13 The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday issued the gazette notification to make Mauganj the 53rd district of the state.

Till now, Mauganj was one of the 12 tehsils of Rewa district.

Now, Rewa has been bifurcated and Mauganj has become a new district.

Three tehsils, namely – Mauganj, Nayigarhi and Hanumana, have been included in Mauganj district, which is located around 70 km from Rewa district

headquarters.

Rewa district has now nine tehsils namely -- Huzur, Huzurnagar, Jawa,

Tyondhar, Raipur, Karchulian, Gurh, Sirmour, Semaria and Manganwan. With

this bifurcation, three assembly seats – Devtalab (currently represented by

state assembly speaker Girish Gautam) and Mauganj now will be counted in

the new district.

The remaining six assembly seats – Rewa, Mangawan, Teonthar, Sirmor, Gurh and Semaria will remain in Rewa district.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to make Mauganj

a new district during a visit to Rewa in March this year.

"This district has been formed under sub-section of section 13 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code, 1959 (No. 20 of 1959)," a gazette notification read.

It further stated that the "revenue department’s order states that the district headquarters of Mauganj will be the city of Mauganj".

