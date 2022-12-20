Mayawati appoints Vishwanath Pal as BSP's UP chief

Lucknow, Dec 20 Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vishwanath Pal as the party's Uttar Pradesh President.

Pal is a resident of Ayodhya.

Mayawati also appointed outgoing UP President Bhim Rajbhar as coordinator of Bihar.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that she was confident that Vishwanath Pal would bring OBCs into the party fold.

