Mayawati appoints Vishwanath Pal as BSP's UP chief
By IANS | Published: December 20, 2022 07:03 PM 2022-12-20T19:03:02+5:30 2022-12-20T19:20:21+5:30
Lucknow, Dec 20 Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vishwanath Pal as the party's Uttar Pradesh President.
Pal is a resident of Ayodhya.
Mayawati also appointed outgoing UP President Bhim Rajbhar as coordinator of Bihar.
In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that she was confident that Vishwanath Pal would bring OBCs into the party fold.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor