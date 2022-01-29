Mayawati to kickstart poll campaign in Punjab on Feb 8

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will kickstart her campaign on February 8 for the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled next month.

The BSP chief will address a rally at Nawanshahr, said party's Punjab President Jasvir Singh Garhi on Friday.

Garhi said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -BSP alliance will form the next government in Punjab with a clear majority.

"The BSP-SAD alliance would free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress party with a victory in the 2022 assembly elections," he said.

Notably, earlier this month, BSP general secretary SC Misra had said that Mayawati will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next month, and will help the candidates win polls in the states.

Five states including Punjab are set to go to Assembly polls next month.

Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

