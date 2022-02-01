MCD should have been allocated some amount in Union Budget, says Sisodia

New Delhi, Feb 1 Slamming the Union Budget 2022-23, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Centre has not even allocated a single penny to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"The Centre never allocates money to the Delhi government, but it should at least give something to MCD ruled by its own (BJP) party. Total Rs 69,421 crore have been assigned to the rest of the civic bodies in the country, except that of Delhi's," he said in a virtual press conference this evening.

Noting that it is the Bharatiya Janta-led MCD which is always crying over not having enough money, he said: "The Central government should have given something to MCD to improve its condition."

"Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been getting only Rs 325 crore from the Centre for last 21 years, whereas the rest of the states/Union Territories get Rs 8,16,000 crores. I mentioned this to the Union Finance Minister in a meeting but nothing has been done about it lately," Sisodia, who is also the state Finance Minister, said.

He also termed the Budget "anti-farmer", "anti-education", "anti-health", and "anti-employment".

Terming Budget 2022-23 "disappointing", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it has nothing to ease the burden of common masses hit by the rising inflation amid Covid-19.

