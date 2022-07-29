Meat shops in Gurugram to stay closed for 9 days during Jain festival

Gurugram, July 29 In compliance with the orders given by the Director, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department, Haryana, all meat shops and slaughterhouses in the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM) area will remain closed from August 24 to September 1 for nine days during the Jain festival of Paryushan Parv.

"The orders have been received from ULB Department in this regard. As per the orders received, all meat sale shops and slaughterhouses in MCG and the MCM area will remain closed from August 24 to September 1. In these nine days, the festival of Jain community, Paryushan Parv, will be celebrated," Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijaypal Yadav said.

We have directed all the meat sellers located in the corporation area to keep their shops closed during these nine days i.e. from August 24 to September 1. The corporation teams will monitor the area during these days and action will be taken against those who do not follow the orders," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor