Meet K’taka CM to secure release of Cauvery water, AIADMK tells Stalin

Chennai, Aug 5 AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday urged the Chief Minister M.K Stalin to prevail upon the Karnataka government to immediately release the required water from Cauvery River so that the Tamil Nadu delta farmers get benefitted.

“At present Karnataka has 80 per cent water in the reservoir and therefore the Chief Minister Stalin must rush to Bengaluru to meet his counterpart and secure the release of water,” the AIADMK leader said.

He called upon Stalin to immediately meet the Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and secure the immediate release of Cauvery water.

EPS said that Karnataka has not released water in June, July and August 2023 and that if Cauvery water was released properly and timely manner it can save the delta crops, totaling 3.5 lakh acre area.

He said that DMK ally -- Congress – is in power in Karnataka which is creating problems in releasing the Cauvery water.

EPS said that when the AIADMK government was in power in Tamil Nadu it had ensured the proper and timely release of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

EPS, who is currently the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said that the Karnataka government was bound to obey the Cauvery Water Management board decision.

He said that the Tamil Nadu water resources minister S. Duraimurugan who had recently met the Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Chouhan in New Delhi had said that the Cauvery Water Management Board had instructed Karnataka government to immediately release water to Tamil Nadu.

