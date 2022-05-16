Meghalaya gets new police chief

Shillong, May 16 The Meghalaya government on Monday appointed Lajja Ram Bishnoi, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer of 1991 batch, as the Director General of Police, officials said.

The new police chief was appointed four-and-a-half months after the retirement of R. Chandranathan, who relinquished the office of the DGP on December 31, 2021.

Bishnoi, a post-graduate in veterinary science, is now serving in the Assam Police as its Special Director General (Training and Armed Police).

Bishnoi was the frontrunner to head the state police unit and his name figured in the UPSC's panel, which also included Mukesh Agrawal and K.V Singh Deo (both 1989 batch IPS officers).

Bishnoi would take over from Idashisha Nongrang, who is currently the officiating DGP of Meghalaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor