Meghalaya: In a new twist, Conrad Sangma gets support of UDP, PDF

Shillong, March 5 In a big jolt to the Trinamool Congress and the Congress, which were looking for avenues for an alternate formation to keep Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) out of power in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party (UDP) that emerged the second-largest, on Sunday extended its support to the NPP for the next government formation in the northeastern state.

Metbah Lyndoh, the president of UDP that bagged 11 seats to finish second behind the NPP (26), in a letter to Conrad Sangma mentioned: "Congratulations on your party's performance, resulting in the resounding victory. In light of the people's mandate, I on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation."

The UDP was also an ally in the previous NPP-led government in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Front (PDF), which was earlier holding talks with Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma for an alternative formation, also joined the UDP to tender support to the NPP.

Following the fresh developments, the NPP now has the support of 45 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly in the state.

The election was held on February 27 while the result was announced on March 2.

