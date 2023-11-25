Mexico slams US governors' anti-immigrant rhetoric, calls it 'politicking' for votes

Mexico City, Nov 25 Slamming the anti-immigrant rhetoric of US governors in Texas and Florida, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said both have a inhumane attitude towards migrants which gets worse during polls.

Addressing daily press conference, the Mexican president said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis both have a very "inhumane" attitude towards migrants and called it "politicking" for votes, Xinhua news agency reported.

On his visit to the southern state of Oaxaca, he said: "There is this very hypocritical attitude, which always exists, but gets worse or more intense when there are elections."

At the recent 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting held in San Francisco, Lopez Obrador proposed to his US counterpart Joe Biden to launch a development plan to reduce northward migration from Latin America, in which some progress has been made.

"We have to agree to carry out a development and cooperation plan to help the people of Latin America, especially Central America and the Caribbean," he said.

