MHA sets up judicial panel to probe Manipur violence

Imphal/New Delhi, June 4 The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Sunday constituted a three-member Commission of Inquiry, under the chairmanship of the Gauhati High Court's former Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of ethnic violence in Manipur that so far claimed 98 lives and injured 315 people.

The notification, signed by Additional Secretary, Home, Piyush Goyal said that the Commission, whose other members are retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, shall submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting.

The Commission would probe the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur on May 3 and thereafter, the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence, whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities and individuals, the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent, and to deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry of the Commission, whose headquarters shall be at Imphal, shall also be in regard to the complaints or allegations that may be made before the panel by any individual, or association, in such form and accompanied by such affidavits, as may be specified by the Commission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited strife-torn Manipur for four days between May 29 and June 1 and after visiting several districts and holding over two dozen meetings with all stakeholders including the state government, 47 civil society organisations (CSOs) of different communities, civil and security officials, had announced that the Centre would soon constitute a Commission of Inquiry to probe the violence in the state.

The Home Minister had also said that a high-level peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey would be formed and people from all sections and communities, including Meitei and Kuki communities would be included in it.

