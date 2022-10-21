Mining pits to be used for generating hydropower in Goa, says Power Minister

Panaji, Oct 21 Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Friday said that abandoned mining pits from the state will be used to generate hydro power for electricity and also to generate solar power.

Dhavaikar, speaking during a programme in South Goa, stressed on renewable energy to add to the capacity of the power deficit state.

"Henceforth, abandoned mining pits from the state will be used to generate hydro power for electricity and also to generate solar power. Those mining pits having 120 meter deep and filled with water will be used with this new technology to develop hydro power energy. Water from these pits can be recycled and hydro power can be generated," Dhavalikar said.

He also said that around 50,000 square meter mining area, where plain land is available, solar energy can be generated.

According to sources from the power department, there are many such abandoned mining pits, which are being identified for the cause.

He said that these projects got approval from Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy (NRE), R K Singh , during a two-day conference of power and renewable energy held recently at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

"We have approved it from the conference. A team from IIT will visit Goa. We will need six months to do this. After six months this will be implemented," he said.

He said that even solar power can be generated on the hills. "Solar policy will benefit all. Big industries are also opting for solar energy," he said.

Dhavalikar said that in the last six months, his department has made progress, not only in regards to increasing revenue but in other areas too.

"We have increased 40 per cent revenue in the power department," he said, adding that the Central government has lent a helping hand.

