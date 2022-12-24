Minister to launch e-HRMS 2.0 portal to mark Good Governance Day

New Delhi, Dec 24 To mark Good Governance Day, Union Minister of State, Personnel, Public Grievances Jitendra Singh will launch revamped Probity Portal, e-HRMS 2.0 Portal and e-Books on major initiatives of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Sunday.

After inaugurating the Good Governance Week celebrations from December 19-25, 2022, with a nationwide launch of "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore" campaign on 19th December, the Good Governance Day will also commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a message, on the culmination of week-long celebrations, Jitendra Singh said, the "Whole of Government Approach" is nothing but the extension of Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he said: "My government is working for the common man. Our priority is the poor of the country. We want good governance through a dynamic and seamless government."

The Minister will launch revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal as the earlier iteration of the e-HRMS was limited in scope, where employees could avail limited services and it was not connected with other HR applications. As a result, the employees were unable to get full benefits of digital service deliveries and seamless connection with HR applications and initiatives of the government.

The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal will provide the following services in a digital mode to the employees Transfers (Rotation/Mutual), Deputation, APAR, IPR, Pvt. Foreign Visit, iGOT Trainings, Vigilance Status, Deputation Opportunities, Service Book and other basic HR Services like Leave, Tour, Reimbursements etc

The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 is the first digital system in Govt. of India to provide end-to-end HR Services.

Currently, no other government service cadre system in India is as advanced in its reach and applications, as the revamped e-HRMS 2.0. would be with the launch of this system, DoP&T will be moving towards total digitisation of HR Services.

Revamped e-HRMS 2.0 will save several thousand man-hours and tons of printing paper. This will also go a long way in improving employee satisfaction, promoting ease of doing/processing HR work and enhancing productivity and transparency in administrative functioning.

The Minister will also launch the mobile application of iGoTKarmayogi Portal by Karmayogi Bharat (SPV) with an aim to create professional, well trained and future ready civil service for India.

