'Missing Baloch people are being killed in Pakistan forces custody'

Islamabad, July 20 A human rights activist has said that the missing Baloch people are being executed in the custody of the Pakistani security forces.

The Pakistani intelligence agencies and the security forces are directly involved in the "enforced disappearances" and "genocide" of the Baloch people, Baloch human rights activist Mama Qadeer Baloch said in a statement.

"We have strong evidence to substantiate our claims," he was quoted as saying by Balochistan Post.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) completed its 4720th day of protest in front of the Quetta Press Club. Social and political leaders visited the camp to express solidarity with the families of the Baloch missing persons.

Addressing the gathering, VBMP Vice-Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch said that "enforced disappearances" are a human rights violation. He said that the Pakistani state is brazenly involved in this inhumane practice in Balochistan.

Mama Qadeer further stated that the Pakistani intelligence agencies and security forces are involved in the abduction and subsequent killing of the Baloch youth. He claimed that the Baloch missing persons are routinely rounded up and shot dead at point-blank range. Their dead bodies are then thrown in the wilderness, he said, Balochistan Post reported.

He said that hundreds of Baloch have been - and are being - picked up from universities, colleges, public places and their homes and extrajudicially locked up in dungeons. He said that the majority of the detainees are students and the youth, but a large number of women and the elderly are also among them.

Mama Qadeer Baloch said that the leaders of this country are fooling the world with their charade.

He said that the international human rights groups and the United Nations must take notice of the human rights catastrophe unfolding in Balochistan and hold the Pakistani state accountable for its crimes, Balochistan Post reported.

