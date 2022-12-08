Mizoram CM meets PM, discusses various issues

New Delhi/Aizawl, Dec 8 Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and discussed various issues, officials said.

The Chief Minister was also scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah "to discuss various important issues".

Officials of the Chief Minister's Office and Director of Information and Public Relation Department in Aizawl, however, refused to disclose anything about these meetings in Delhi.

After the meeting with the PM, Zoramthanga tweeted: "India is truly blessed under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. India's position on every front has become much stronger than before under his supervision. Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister for your valuable time & consideration towards Mizoram."

Officials in Aizawl said that Mizoram Chief Minister was likely to "discuss several vital issues relating to the state and development along the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh with the Home Minister".

Zoramthanga on Tuesday held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the latter's residence in Delhi and discussed various issues, including trade with the neighbouring countries.

Since last month, over 300 Kuki-Chin tribals, who fled from Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh, took shelter in Mizoram, while over 30,500 Myanmarese are sheltered in the northeastern state after the military seized power in Myanmar through a coup in February last year.

Zoramthanga, as well as the MPs from the state, had on a number of occasions urged the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to treat the Myanmar nationals as refugees, and provide financial assistance to them.

