MLA Sajjan Singh accepted Congress responsible for partition: BJP MP

Sharply reacting to Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma's 'wisdom of Nehru and Jinnah' remark on the partition of the country, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai on Thursday said that the Congress leader has "himself accepted that the party is responsible" for the tragedy of partition in 1947.

This comes after Verma claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah divided the country "as an act of wisdom".

Speaking to ANI, Bajpai said, "Congress leader Sajjan Singh himself has accepted that Congress is responsible for the partition of the country. The patriots of the country have always been saying that if Congress had not made haste, today the country would not have been partitioned and the country would not have had to suffer tragedy."

Bajpai further said that the Congress leaders have accepted the "truth" that they have done a "good job" by dividing the country.

Recalling the time of 1947 when the country was undivided, the BJP MP said that the matter could have been resolved with talks, however, "the rush to get the power at hand" by assuming the office of the Prime Minister did not let them delay partition and attempt to solve the situation by talks.

Notably, Sajjan Singh had also termed Jinnah a "freedom fighter" and said that he did the "right thing" by dividing the country.

Slamming the Congress leader for his remark, Bajpai said that they are praising Jinnah because "had the country not been partitioned, Congress would not have got a chance to form the government".

"Perhaps there would have been another Prime Minister, the Congress leaders are thankful to him for paving the road for the partition of the country," he said.

Sajjan Singh Verma had said, "The division of the country into two by Nehru and Jinnah was an act of wisdom. Jinnah was a freedom fighter, and this should be remembered. He did not break the country but did the right thing. Was he not a freedom fighter?"

Verma hit out at the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, asking if the "definition of freedom fighter changes because of one being a Muslim".

"Does the definition of freedom fighter change because of one being a Muslim? The BJP is propagating this culture. PM Modi in his January 26 speech said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah are responsible for dividing the country in 1947. The country should thank the two leaders as they did the work of wisdom by dividing the country into two parts," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

