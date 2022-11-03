MLAs' poaching: KCR makes evidence public, appeals to CJI to save democracy

Hyderabad, Nov 3 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday made public the evidence in the sensational MLAs' poaching case and appealed to the Chief Justice of India to protect democracy in the country.

A week after three alleged agents of BJP were arrested in Hyderabad while trying to buy four MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) with offers of huge money, the Chief Minister held a news conference on Thursday evening, hours after polling came to an end in the by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister presented video and audio evidence to expose the alleged BJP 'conspiracy' to buy TRS MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said the entire evidence including the conversation the 'brokers' had with the MLAs has been sent to the Telangana High Court.

He revealed that the evidence has also been sent to the Chief Justice of India, all Supreme Court judges, chief justices of all high courts, agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the media.

Citing the conversation the accused had with the TRS MLAs over phone and in person, he said they spoke about eight state governments already toppled and the plans to topple governments in four states Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

KCR claimed that after catching the gang red-handed, he alerted the AAP government in Delhi about the conspiracy to topple it.

Stating that democracy is under threat in the country, KCR appealed to the judiciary to protect it.

"Whenever democracy was under threat, the judiciary played a key role. I am requesting the honourable Chief justice of India, all judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of all high courts with folded hands to save democracy in the country," he said.

Claiming that the gang involved in the attempts to topple the state governments is a big one comprising 24 members, the TRS chief demanded a thorough investigation to expose them and all those who are behind them and also to find out from where they were getting the money.

KCR said while the gang succeeded in toppling the governments in other states, it was caught in the politically-conscious state of Telangana.

KCR said Ramachandra Bharathi came here and held talks with TRS MLA Rohith Reddy, who informed the home minister.

The police had arrested Ramachandra Bharati and two others when they were meeting the TRS MLAs at a farmhouse on October 26.

The Chief Minister claimed to have three-hour long footage in which the accused explained how they toppled the eight governments and what they plan to do to topple others.

He said one of the arrested persons spoke to Tushar Vellapally, who contested Lok Sabha elections against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on a BJP ticket. He also released a photograph of Tushar with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The TRS leader said the gang was well-organised as one person (Ramachandra Bharati alias V.K. Satish Sharma) holds multiple Aadhaar cards, fake IDs, PAN cards and driving licences.

KCR also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this scam and act against those behind it.

"Stop this attack on democracy. You have become the Prime Minister of this country twice. This is the highest position one can hold. What more do you want," he asked.

"Do some good work instead of destabilising state governments," he added.

The TRS leader said he is ready to sacrifice his life but will not keep quiet on this onslaught on democracy.

He appealed to all those who believe in democracy to raise their voices.

