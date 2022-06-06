Modi condoles death of 7 girls in TN's Cuddalore

New Delhi, June 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the death of seven youngsters due to drowning in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore.

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said, "I'm saddened by the drowning of youngsters in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. In this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM Modi."

In an unfortunate incident, seven girls drowned in a check dam across the Geddilam river on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that the girls, who were neighbours and friends, had entered the water at the check dam across Geddilam river to take bath when they got washed away with the undercurrent and drowned.

The girls belonged to A. Kuchipalayam near Nellikuppam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Police said the Fire and Rescue personnel at Cuddalore rushed to the spot and tried to save the girls but could not. They retrieved their bodies later. The bodies have been sent to the Cuddalore district hospital for post-mortem.

