Modi gifts projects worth Rs 12,110 crore to Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), July 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 29 development projects worth around Rs 12,110 crore here on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting at Wazidpur, the Prime Minister said that his government had ensured that the benefits of schemes reach the beneficiaries.

“We have been sending the benefits to the people and also talking directly to them to ensure that they have received the benefits of the schemes. This leaves no room for middlemen or scams,” he said.

Modi said that those who have got houses from the government are now witnessing an appreciation in costs.

He thanked the people of Varanasi for ensuring the victory of BJP in the recent municipal polls and for supporting the journey of development.

The Prime Minister listed the various schemes that his government had launched for the poor in the past nine years.

He then inaugurated 19 projects worth over Rs 10,720 crore and laid the foundation for 10 projects worth over Rs 1,389 crore.

He also interacted with 20 beneficiaries of various schemes.Later, he met 20 BJP workers at the DLW guest house.

Modi will also interact with the party workers during the 'tiffin' meeting and will give ‘mantra’ to strengthen the party at every booth. The BJP workers will apprise him of the condition of their respective wards and transformation the development projects brought about in Varanasi in the last nine years.

Among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister are the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Son Nagar railway line of the dedicated freight corridor there. Built at a cost of over Rs 6,760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and efficient movement of goods.

He also dedicated to the nation three railway lines, electrification of which has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore.They include Ghazipur city-Aunrihar rail line, Aunrihar-Jaunpur line and the Bhatni-Aunrihar line.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inspected the renovation work at Manikarnika and Harish Chandra Ghats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor