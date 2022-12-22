Modi government is anti-farmer, says Kavitha

Hyderabad, Dec 22 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha on Thursday dubbed Narendra Modi government "anti-farmer" and "anti-poor".

She alleged that Prime Minister Modi not only failed to bring back black money but allowed corporates loot the country of more than Rs 19 lakh crore in broad daylight. She said the money should be brought back along with the "Looteras".

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was talking to reporters in Nizamabad.

"Today it is a fact that the BJP is an anti-farmer, anti-poor, and a pro-corporate government. On one hand, the government is targeting farmers and the poor, taxing necessities like milk, and curd, and is unable to control inflation, on the other hand, the government has written off Rs 19.40 lakh crore loans of corporates... almost equivalent to one year budget of our country," she said.

"Chowkidars were sleeping when corporate were looting and fleeing the country," she remarked.

Kavitha slammed Modi government for issuing notice to the Telangana government asking it to return Rs 152 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) which was spent on constructing agri drying platforms.

She announced that the BRS will organise protests in all district headquarters against anti-farmer policies of the Centre.

She reiterated the demand for integration of agriculture with MGNREGS and said this wouldl bring down the cost of agriculture and increase the profit of farmers.

Kavitha said her party always stood for farmers and now the BRS will take this vision and mission forward. She claimed that entire BRS stands with the farmers and poor people of the country. She advised the BJP to also think of pro-people policies and especially for the farmers.

