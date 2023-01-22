Modi govt's report card on education earns an F for fail: Kharge
January 22, 2023
New Delhi, Jan 22 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the Central government has failed in the education front and students cannot read as per a report.
"Modi Govt's Report Card on 'Education' also earns an 'F' for Fail! Students in Std III who can read Std III textbooks declined to 20% in 2022 from 25% in 2014 Students in Std V who can read Std II textbooks declined to 42.8% in 2022 from 50% in 2014," Kharge said in his tweet on Sunday.
Kharge cited a report that says that reading ability of standard 3 children in the rural schools in the country has seen an alarming dip as only 20.5 per cent of children could read a Class 2 textbook.
The report says the ability to read has shown a fall of nearly seven percentage points in 2022 as compared to 2018 in which 27.5 per cent Class 3 children could read a Class 2 textbook.
The reading ability of children has fallen even below the 2012 level when 21.4 per cent of Class 3 students could read Class 2 textbooks.
The 2022 report also mentions a fall in children's ability to do basic mathematics and only 25.9 per cent Class 3 children could do basic arithmetics as compared to 28.2 per cent in 2018.
