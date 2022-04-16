Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi, April 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Many greetings to the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing."

The statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of 'Hanumanji4dham' project. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor