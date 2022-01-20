Modi, Jugnauth inaugurate India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius

New Delhi, Jan 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday. The two dignitaries also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

An Agreement on extending a $190 mn Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects; and MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects was also signed.

"I wish to recall the stellar contribution of late Anerood Jugnauth (former Mauritius President) to strengthen the India-Mauritius ties. We look forward to supporting the further extension of the metro, under the $190 million Line of Credit (LoC) extension today," said the prime minister after the launch of these projects.

In the coming days, we will work on several important projects, such as the regional transplant unit, the forensic science laboratory, the national library & archives, the Mauritius police academy, & many others. India will always continue to stand by Mauritius, he added further.

"It was in Mauritius, during my 2015 visit, that I had outlined India's maritime cooperation vision of SAGAR 'Security and Growth for All in the Region'. I am glad that our bilateral cooperation, including in maritime security, has translated this vision into action," said Prime Minister Modi, referring to more than a half century diplomatic India-Mauritius bilateral relationships.

"To pay gratitude for India's support to the metro express project, my government has decided to name one of the major metro stations as 'Mahatma Gandhi' station," said Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor