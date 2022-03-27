Modi must be having some qualities: NCP leader

New Delhi, March 27 NCP leader Majeed Memon on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the recent mandate and ranking as the world's most popular leader.

In a tweet on Sunday he said, "If Narendra Modi wins people's mandare (mandate) and is also shown as world's most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find."

However, the remarks came after the relationship between the BJP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is at its lowest level since the arrest of Nawab Malik. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey too has targeted the BJP.

"Wondering if the ED has become the maid-servant of the BJP, especially after the arrests of former home minister Anil Deshmukh and later Nawab Malik," the Chief Minister took strong umbrage at the Opposition in the state for linking Malik and the MVA in general with the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, and exploiting the absconder mafiosi's name in elections.

Taking a swipe at Devendra Fadnavis's two-man 80-hour long government, Thackeray said if the early morning oath ceremony experiment had succeeded, "then Malik and Deshmukh would have been sitting in the BJP's lap".

