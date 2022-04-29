Modi to address joint conference of CMs, HC Chief Justices on Sat

New Delhi, April 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of states, and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan, here on April 30.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice, and to discuss steps required for overcoming the challenges facing the justice system.

This joint conference is being organised after a gap of six years, the last one was held in 2016.

Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under e-Courts Mission Mode Project.

Speedy delivery of justice, reduction in pendency of litigations and rising vacancies in the judiciary are likely to be on top of the agenda and also the challenges being faced by the judiciary.

The judicial infrastructure and reduction in pendency will be coming up for deliberations.

