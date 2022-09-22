Modi to inaugurate Environment Ministers' conference

New Delhi, Sep 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference of Environment Ministers of all the states on Friday.

The two-day Conference being organised on September 23-24 will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts), PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances), Forestry Management, Prevention and Control of Pollution, Wildlife Management, and Plastics and Waste Management.

It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

The Prime Minister's participation in such national conferences with an audience of predominantly state policymakers, follows a clear pattern and conscious attempt on his part to provide national perspective and outlook while nurturing the spirit of cooperative federalism, officials said.

Modi's leadership in nurturing the spirit of 'Team India' via organisation of such national conferences can be best exemplified by timely and periodic meetings with CMs of States and UTs during the Covid pandemic.

"From March 2020 till April 2022, the PM chaired 20 such meetings. Prime Minister's believed that the challenge posed by 'once in a century pandemic' could be tackled only by a coordinated action by centre and states," an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor