Modi to visit Tripura on Oct 27 to 'rejuvenate' BJP ahead of polls
By IANS | Published: October 18, 2022 07:51 PM 2022-10-18T19:51:06+5:30 2022-10-18T20:05:22+5:30
Agartala, Oct 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura on October 27, and this sudden one-day tour according to the political pundits is to rejuvenate the BJP, and also to tame the anti-incumbency factors ahead of the assembly election which is around four months away from now.
Political analysts said that in the backdrop of the anti-incumbency factors of the BJP government, the saffron party is keen to kick-start the electoral preparation with Modi's visit as the party would take a desperate attempt to retain power in Tripura, once a Left parties' strong bastion.
As the BJP returned to the power for the second consecutive terms in Assam
