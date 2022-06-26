Modi's success lies in his genius for organisation building, says definitive new political biography

New Delhi, June 26 It ultimately comes down to ideology versus votes there are parties that aim for the transformation of the country and there are parties that are simply concerned with winning elections.

"A party with a strong ideological foundation is likely to depend more on cadres, for the sake of ideological purity. A party with only vaguely defined ideologies, if at all, and more attuned to a set of broad-based values would prefer to interact with the masses keeping only a relatively small bunch of core workers. Another way of putting it is that there are parties that aim for the transformation of the country, and there are parties that are concerned simply with winning elections," veteran journalist Ajay Singh, currently the Press Secretary to the President of India, writes in 'The Architect Of The New BJP How Narendra Modi Transformed The Party'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor