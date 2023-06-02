Mohan Bhagwat kept mum when PM Modi spoke against India overseas: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 2: Condemning Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark about Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked why RSS chief kept mum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that being in India is "unfortunate".

"BJP itself believes that Rahul Gandhi is the biggest leader. He (Mohan Bhagwat) says that those who insult the country by going abroad are anti-national. When the PM goes abroad and says that it is unfortunate to be born in India, then why did Mohan Bhagwat not say anything?" Baghel told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, Bhagawat, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him said that instead of showing our strength to the enemies on the country's borders, we are fighting among ourselves.

Speaking at valediction ceremony of the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' (officers' training camp for RSS cadres), Bhagwat said some forces want to lower India's image.

On Tuesday, addressing NRI's in California, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi, and said that some groups in India have the "disease" of being under the impression that they know everything.

"In India, we grew up with people of different languages, different religions. And that is what is being attacked. The tradition in India, of people like Gandhi Ji and Guru Nanak Ji, has been that you should not be under the impression of knowing everything. It is a 'disease' that some groups of India think that they know everything. Even if they have a conversation with God, they might explain to him," he said.

Further adding to his remark, the Congress leader said, "And of course, Prime Minister is one of them. If you make him sit with God, he would start explaining to him (God) how the universe works...and God would get confused about what I had created."

The remarks triggered a backlash from BJP who criticised the Congress leader of using foreign soil to tarnish the image of India.

Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the country. He will cover three cities San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

