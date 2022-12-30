Mohan Bhagwat to hold interaction with RSS workers in K'taka

Shivamogga, Dec 30 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has undertaken a three-day tour of Shivamogga district in Karnataka from Friday. He is holding an interaction with RSS workers on Friday.

Mohan Bhagwat will also visit the residence of the deceased senior RSS man Dinesh Pai in Shivamogga city. He is also scheduled to visit the Kote Anjaneya temple.

A meeting with the RSS district sarsanghchalaks of Dakshin Pranth will be held on Saturday. He is also holding a meeting with senior RSS leaders at a private college campus in Shivamogga on January 1.

Bhagwat will reach Bengaluru on Sunday night by train.

Shivamogga has witnessed violence and the situation is volatile after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

The city was under curfew for more than 10 days and witnessed stabbing incidents later. Recently, BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur's speech in Shivamogga stirred a controversy.

The visit of Mohan Bhagwat has gained importance in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka which will be held in less than four months.

