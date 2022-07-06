Monsoon rain claims 77 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 6 Pakistan Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said current monsson rainfall has claimed 77 lives, with the highest 39 deaths reported from Balochistan province.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said, "The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has prepared a national monsoon contingency plan."

Hundreds of homes were destroyed due to heavy rainfall, Geo News reported.

Terming the deaths in rain-related incidents a national tragedy, he said, "We need a comprehensive plan to avert these fatalities."

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall till July 8.

Intermittent moderate rain-thunderstorms - isolated heavy falls at sometimes - were expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, and Tando Allayar till July 8.

Rainfall is also likely in Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Noshero Feroz, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sukkur districts, and Karachi.

As dozens of deaths were reported, the Balochistan government imposed a state of emergency in the provincial capital.

