Moon stresses need for defence capabilities befitting S.Korea's geopolitical position

Seoul, Dec 26 South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pointed out the need for South Korea to have defence capabilities not only to deter North Korean threats but also to cope with its geopolitical position "stuck between great powers", his aide said on Sunday.

Moon made the remarks during a meeting with his secretaries last month while commenting on the country's project to acquire a light aircraft carrier by 2033, Yonhap News Agency quoted Park Soo-hyun, his chief secretary for public communication, as saying in a Facebook post.

"Our defence capabilities are needed not only for deterrence against North Korea, but also for the autonomy of our country stuck between great powers," Moon was quoted by Park as saying.

"We should be equipped with defence capabilities befitting such a geopolitical location," he added.

The President also said that the strengthening of defence capabilities is directly linked to South Korea's economy, as the country continues to expand its footholds in the global defence markets.

The Navy's push to secure the light aircraft carrier has reflected South Korea's ambitions to bolster its defence beyond its shores in a region surrounded by major military powers like China, Russia and Japan.

After the National Assembly passed a budget for the carrier project earlier this month, the country is expected to begin a process for the vessel's basic design in the latter half of next year, the Defence Ministry has said.

