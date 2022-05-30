More people rescued in Indonesia ship capsize

Jakarta, May 30 Fourteen more people were rescued after a ship capsized in the waters off Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, taking the total number of survivors to 31, an official said.

"Based on the manifest, the ship carried 42 people, meaning that 11 people remain missing," a provincial search and rescue official told Xinhua new agency, adding that a mission to find the unaccounted persons will resume on Monday.

He said that the mission will be carried out for seven days.

The mission involves the navy, police and sailors, while a chopper, several ships with over 100 personnel have also been deployed.

The vessel capsizedin the Makassar Strait on May 26, but the incident was reported to the provincial search and rescue office on May 28.

It suffered an engine failure after being hit by huge waves

The vessel departed from Paotere harbour and was heading to a seaport in Pangkajene district, both in South Sulawesi.

