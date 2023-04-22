More than 1.64 lakh posts transparently filled in Police Dept in past 6 yrs: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Saturday said that in the past six years, more than 1.64 lakh posts in the Police Department were filled in a transparent manner.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 24th National Conference of State Public Service Commission, CM Yogi said, "When we came in 2017, I told the officials to remove whatever deficiencies were there regarding recruitment. Earlier the recruitment process was not transparent. Nepotism and casteism dominated the recruitment process and injustice was done to merit and talent. So, we prepared a team of good honest people to make the recruitment process transparent. In the last 6 years, more than 1.64 lakh posts in the Police Department were filled in a transparent manner".

CM Yogi further stated that in the year 2017, in multiple cases intervention of the court was sought to stop the recruitment process.

"One and a half lakh posts were lying vacant during the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh because the Supreme Court had stayed recruitment over complaints regarding lack of transparency in the recruitment process," he said.

"When we took charge of the state in the year 2017, there were a lot of complaints regarding the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Higher Education Selection Commission and Secondary Education Selection Commission examinations. So much so, that the court's intervention was sought to stop many recruitments. In some cases, the court had also made serious comments," CM Yogi added.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people need to take all that the administration of Uttar Pradesh has done in the last 6 years to every nook and corner of the country. He said that in an ideal society, be it the Union Public Service Commission or the State Public Service Commissions, all of them have a big role to play," read a press statement from the UP government.

"He remarked further that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, NITI Aayog had taken forward the process of 112 aspirational districts in the country out of which 8 districts were from Uttar Pradesh. The NITI Aayog's list of top 10 states also includes Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi said that in the last 6 years, the government has made five and a half lakh appointments without a single question raised on any appointment," the statement added.

CM Yogi also mentioned that in a state with a population of 25 crores, five and a half lakh government jobs were not sufficient with many youths reluctant to join the government sector.

"In the state's population of 25 crores, five and a half lakh government jobs were not sufficient with many youths reluctant to join the government sector and therefore, the government devised One District One Product programme to promote entrepreneurship under which mapping of 75 districts of the state was done, out of which unique products of 57 districts were given a new identity," it said.

"CM Yogi said that the total export of Uttar Pradesh increased from Rs 86000 crores in the year 2017 to about Rs two lakh crores today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that designing and packaging of the products were also encouraged. People were given training and were linked with banks. Not only this, tool kits are being made available to the artisans of the state through Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana," it added.

He also mentioned that an investment proposal of Rs 35 lakh crore was received in the state during the recent Global Investors Summit.

"A lot of investment has come into the state due to better law and order situation. The Global Investors Summit was orgzed in the state from February 10 to 12, in which investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore were received," the statement read.

"He further informed that said that ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs ten lakh crore will also be orgzed soon. CM Yogi said that during the pandemic, about 40 lakh workers and labourers came back to the state from different parts of the country and were absorbed n the 96 lakh MSME units operating in the state by the government," it added.

Senior members of the Union Public Service Commission, Rajeev Nayan Choubey, Lt. Gen. Raj Shukla, Standing Committee of National Conference President George, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sanjay Shrinet, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra participated in the programme.

