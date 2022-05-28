Morocco, Israel sign scientific cooperation agreement

Rabat, May 28 Morocco and Israel have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in high-tech innovation and scientific research.

Moroccan Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Abdellatif Miraoui, and visiting Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen signed a scientific cooperation agreement on Thursday in Rabat, which also covers artificial intelligence, agricultural technologies, and water management, Xinhua news agency reported, citing official RIM radio.

"I am thankful for the honor to come to Morocco following the Abraham Accords and sign an important cooperation agreement," Farkash-Hacohen was quoted as saying.

"Together we will address challenges in the sectors of renewable energy, water technologies, transportation, science, environment, and health," she told a signing ceremony.

For his part, Miraoui said the agreement will advance cooperation between universities of both countries and scientific research programs in green energy, sustainable agriculture, health and modern industries.

