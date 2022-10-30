Mourning altars for Halloween stampede victims to be set up in Seoul

Seoul, Oct 30 The South Korean government on Sunday said that mourning altars will be set up in Seoul for more than 150 people who died during Halloween celebrations the previous day.

At least 151 people, many in their late teens and 20s, were killed and 82 others injured after being crushed in a narrow downhill alley in the famous nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul city government said an altar will be set up at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Monday where people will be allowed to pay tribute to the victims.

Another mourning altar will be set up at Itaewon Plaza, located near the stampede site, according to the ward office of Yongan, which includes Itaewon.

The government has designated a national mourning period starting Sunday through Saturday and also ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to fly at half-mast.

