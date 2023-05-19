MP BJP to launch campaign to mark 9 yrs of Modi govt; Digvijaya rises popular

By Praveen Dwivedi

Bhopal, May 19 In a bid to kick-start its campaign for upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the ruling BJP organised a state working committee meeting at the party office on Friday. In the meeting, the state leadership decided to launch a campaign in all 230 assembly seats during which, the Centre's schemes would be highlighted.



During the month-long campaign from May 30 to June 30, all the BJP leaders and workers will reach their respective areas, having a bundle of papers mentioning beneficiary schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the last nine years.

The state BJP leadership has given a clear instruction to its workers to speed up their working and visit their respective areas to convince people for the assembly elections.

More than 1,000 BJP workers, along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V.D.Sharma, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party's state organisational leaders attended the meeting. However, around half a dozen BJP workers spoke to after the meeting was over, they were disappointed by state's top leadership.

They were annoyed with lectures given by senior leaders. "Nothing was new to learn in the meeting as most of our senior leaders reiterated the same as what we are hearing for last several years," a Rewa-based BJP workers told on condition of anonymity. Few others present there agreed with him.

Interestingly, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was one of points of discussion in the BJP's state working committee meeting. Sources told that Digvijaya's name was mentioned sever times, not just for criticism but on a positive note as well.

According to sources, MP BJP unit has decided to corner the Congress by highlighting the negatives of Digvijaya Singh's government in Madhya Pradesh from 1993-2003. A senior BJP leader while speaking on the occasion also advised BJP workers that they should learn commitment and determination for the party from Digvijaya Singh, who despite being a senior leader has been working relentlessly for his party.

