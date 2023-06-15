MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 15 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the political situation in the state.

Sharing photos of his meeting with Shah, Chouhan on Wednesday tweeted, "Today, meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, discussed the development of the state along with the law and order situation in detail. During this conversation, received his sincere guidance on various issues."

Elections to the state Assembly are to be held in Madhya Pradesh later this year and in view of the preparations for these elections, the ongoing political tussle between the Congress and BJP is continuously on an upswing.

