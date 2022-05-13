MP Congress to issue district-wise manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls

Bhopal, May 13 The Madhya Pradesh Congress will issue a issue a manifesto for the state and each district separately ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Strategy makers (senior Congress leaders) have asked party cadres to prepare a list of issues pertaining to the particular district after meeting the people. The 'Vachan Patra'(poll manifesto)- was a success for the party in the 2018 Assembly polls, therefore, the party has decided to implement it at each district level this time, the leader told .

A decision to this efect was taken during a meeting of the 'Vachan Patra Advisory Committee' chaired by state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday, chairman of the panel Rajendra Singh informed the media.

"During the meeting, Nath directed the committee members to take into account the aspirations of the people from different areas of the state, study their problems and suggest solutions and based on all these factors, Vachan Patra should be prepared, keeping the requirements of each district in mind," Singh added.

Nath, who is the state president of the Congress, also asked the committee members to prepare a detailed report about the functioning of various departments of the state government, and to keep an eye on the misinformation campaign spread by the BJP government.

The members of the committee also gave important suggestions for the 'Vachan Patra', he said, adding that the panel would discuss in detail all these issues before incorporating them into the manifesto.

Committee members, including former Union ministers Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul) and some former ministers, attended the meeting held at Nath's residence at Shyamla Hills on Thursday evening.

