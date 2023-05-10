MP Diya Kumari thanks PM as he inaugurates projects worth Rs 5000 cr in Rajsamand

Jaipur, May 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore in the state.

On the occasion, Rajsamand MP, Diya Kumari expressed her gratitude acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's strong commitment to development. She highlighted the gauge conversion of the Mavli-Marwar rail line, the construction of the Gomti to Beawar four-lane highway, and the road connecting Shri Charbhuja Nath to Shrinath ji as significant projects resulting from the Prime Minister's commitment to development.

In her speech, the MP also praised the ongoing development initiatives across India, positioning the nation as a global leader, with the continuous expansion of airports, national highways, seaports, and the enhancement of medical facilities through the Ayushman Bharat programme and the establishment of medical colleges in every district.

She also expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Union Cabinet for the remarkable development work undertaken in the Rajsamand parliamentary constituency.

The MP highlighted the approval of three Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajsamand district, the selection of five railway stations in the Amrit station scheme and the selection of 16 schools in the PM Shri scheme.

Furthermore, she also applauded the commencement of domestic gas pipeline work, the approval of an extension counter for the Army canteen, the inclusion of Rajsamand in the digital village scheme, allocation of thousands of crores of rupees for road construction under the PMGSY and CRIF schemes, the provision of health facilities under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and the introduction of 5G network in Nathdwara. These initiatives have given a new dimension to the development of Rajsamand, said Diya Kumari.

The Rajsamand MP also commended Prime Minister Modi for his interactions with the people and extended congratulations on the completion of 100 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

