MP govt derecognises Ganga Jamuna School following hijab row

Bhopal, June 2 Madhya Pradesh government has derecognised the registration of Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School in Damoh, where a hijab controversy had erupted a couple of days back.

An order in this regard was issued by the district education department on Friday evening.

In its notification, the education department said the decision has been taken on the basis of the findings of a team which carried out an inspection of the school.

During the inspection, several flaws were found in the school, including in potable water, bathrooms for girl students and many more.

"Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh has been found not complying with the norms set by the state education department, and therefore a decision has been taken to derecognise its registration with immediate effect," read the notification, which, however, did not mention the hijab controversy.

The school landed in a controversy on Tuesday when it pasted on its wall a poster congratulating its board exam toppers.

Using the pictures of the same poster, various right wing outfits, including the VHP and ABVP, alleged that non-Muslim girl students were forced to wear hijab as seen in their pictures.

There were also allegations that the students were made to sing verses penned by Muhammad Iqbal.

Following this, Damoh District Collector Mayank Agrawal constituted a high-powered committee to probe the allegations levelled against the school.

