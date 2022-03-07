MP govt working to become self-reliant: Governor

Bhopal, March 7 The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly began on Monday with the address of Governor Mangubhai Patel who highlighted the achievements of the government and its initiatives taken for various development projects.

The Governor appreciated the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government for efficient handling of the Covid-19 situation in the state. He said that the government is bound for the upliftment of people belonging to the OBC category. He said the government has put facts before the court for reservation of OBCs, strongly.

Meanwhile, the Governor also informed the House that the state government has decided to introduce a special budget for children in this financial year. He told the assembly that the government will present a budget for children separately. "It would be a first of its kind initiative when a special budget will be presented for children," Patel said.

The Governor said the Madhya Pradesh government is endlessly making its efforts to make the state self-reliant (Atmanirbhar MP).

"The state has witnessed tremendous growth in various sectors. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojna together have changed the face of the state in the last few years. This is the time when we have to bring in more initiatives to ensure the development of the state," Patel added.

The audience gallery in the state assembly which was shut for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been reopened for the general public this time.

The Budget session will continue till March 25. There will be 13 sittings of the House in the 19-day session.

