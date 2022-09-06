MP seeks Shah's intervention into abolition of 3,049 CISF posts

New Delhi, Sep 6 Expressing concern over abolition of 3,049 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posts in airports across the country, Rajya Sabha parliamentarian V. Sivadasan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his urgent intervention.

"Privatisation of security infrastructure is a move harmful to the unemployed youth of the country who are in search of regular employment. The Indian private security sector is employing people without giving them even minimum wages," said the letter written by the CPI-M MP on September 6.

The MP said that the measure combined with the contractualisation of armed forces under recruitment programmes like Agniveer will make regular employment a distant dream for the youth of the country, 3,049 abolished posts constitute close to 10 per cent of the aviation security group (ASG) of CISF.

"Our armed forces have already more than 1,27,000 vacancies. Instead of taking urgent steps to fill them up on a permanent basis, the move to abolish posts is antithetical to the interest of young Ind who aspire for regular employment," said the letter.

Saying that the move is harmful for the security of airports, the MP wrote: "In an era where air travel is becoming increasingly popular and new airports are coming up, the decision to reduce the number of paramilitary personnel engaged in managing aviation security is a move that is harmful to the safety of our airports."

"I request your urgent intervention in this matter so that the move to abolish 3,049 CISF posts is cancelled," said the letter.

