MP urban body polls: New entrant AAP bags 7 seats, BJP dents Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara

Bhopal, Oct 1 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has bagged seven municipal corporators' post in Singrauli district in the September 27 Madhya Pradesh urban body polls.

While Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) won six seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged three in the polls, results of which were declared on Friday.

According to state election commission, a total of 72 per cent voter turnout was reported

for the polls held for a total 814 posts of corporators in 46 urban bodies.

Of the total seats, the state ruling BJP won 417, while the Congress won 250 and independent candidates 131.

The ruling BJP won over 51 per cent seats that went to polls in 46 local bodies of 18 districts.

Importantly, the BJP managed to win four out of six seats of corporators in Chhindwara, which is bastion of former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. The Congress could managed to retain only two seats there.

In Sausar local body of Chhindwara, Congress even failed to open it's account as BJP won 14 out of 15 seats, while one reaming seat won by independent candidate.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a campaign rally in Chhindwara's Sausar area had pleaded with the people to elect BJP corporators.

"You did not gave even a single MLA from Chhindwara to BJP. Our government has done alot development works in Chhindwara, therefore, I would appeal to elect BJP corporators at least," Chouhan has said while addressing a poll gathering last week in Sausar. MP BJP president V. D. Sharma was leading the campaign in Chhindwara.A

The districts where polls were held include Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Singrauli, Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul, Raisen, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Ratlam.

