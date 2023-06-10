"Much more corruption in Telangana than Karnataka...we are hoping for similar results": Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Goud on Saturday hit out against the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government saying that the people of the state will "teach him a lesson" just like the people of Karnataka taught the BJP.

He alleged that there is a lot more corruption in Telangana than there was under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Goud said, "In the last nine years, the KCR government only gained contracts and looted the wealth of Telangana's people. People gave a full majority to the Congress by rejecting a corrupt BJP in Karnataka. Now it is clear that the people won't tolerate corrupt governments."

"A lot more corruption has taken place in Telangana than there was in Karnataka. So, we are hoping for the same results here from the people of Telangana," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi made a declaration for farmers in Warangal while Priyanka Gandhi made a commitment to the youth. Telangana was formed for the betterment of people, especially with regard to employment, water and cultivation. But KCR has failed to guarantee betterment to the people. He had promised to give 3 lakhs jobs but couldn't give even 35,000," he said.

Goud added, "The Congress has promised to provide employment to 3.5 lakh youth over the next 5 years. Loan waivers worth Rs 2 lakhs will be given to farmers while Rs 5 lakh will be allocated for the construction of houses. A health insurance cover, under Arogya Sri, worth Rs 5 lakhs will also be provided. We have also promised electric bikes to students over 18 years of age."

The Congress leader said a meeting was held on Saturday at the TPCC office featuring Telangana AICC in charge of Manikrao Thakre, Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders.

"We have decided to strengthen the party from the booth level to top in the state. By June, we will have full-fledged committees in all booths, mandals, and districts. We will also complete our organisational structure by June 16," he added.

