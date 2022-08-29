Mughals gave India roadmap, named it 'Hindustan': Cong MP

Guwahati, Aug 29 Lok Sabha MP from Barpeta constituency in Assam, Abdul Khaleque has claimed that Mughals gave India a roadmap and even named it 'Hindustan', adding he is proud of the Mughals.

The Congress leader said the country's Independence struggle would have been incomplete without the Mughals.

Taking a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said: "Our chief minister has an allergy to the Mughals. However, he too claimed that Delhi was the capital of India since the Mughal era. Though he feels awkward expressing it openly, that's the reality."

The Congress MP said that the Mughals had built the monuments like Red Fort, and the Taj Mahal in India and hence their contribution to the country cannot be ignored.

Khaleque's remarks came after Sarma targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that Delhi has been the capital of India since the Mughal times.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that every Prime Minister of the country has been hoisting the National Flag at Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.

"If we hate Mughals that much, then hoisting the Tricolour at Red Fort should not be the right thing to do," he added.

